Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

