Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after buying an additional 391,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 147.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,240,000 after buying an additional 384,997 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $216.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.42.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

