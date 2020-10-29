Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,095.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

