Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 655,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

