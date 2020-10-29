Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 53.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $55,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

