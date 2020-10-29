Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,331 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.