Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 49,121 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,121 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 134.7% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,108.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $30.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77.

