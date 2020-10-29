Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,695 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

