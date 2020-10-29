Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,706 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

