Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

