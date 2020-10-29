Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $233.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

