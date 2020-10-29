Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Shares of CM opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

