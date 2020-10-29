Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 737.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

