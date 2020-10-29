Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 192,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPSM opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $33.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.