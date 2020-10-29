Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.