Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,245 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.