Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,623 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.72 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37.

