Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,041.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $206.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $225.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.13.

