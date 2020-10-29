Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 172.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 206,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

EBND opened at $26.24 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

