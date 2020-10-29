Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

