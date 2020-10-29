Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

