Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 482,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,398,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 176,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 401,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,974 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

