Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

XOM opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

