Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $170,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3,161.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 441.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

