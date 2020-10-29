Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 0.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,037,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,976,000 after buying an additional 51,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 651,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,550,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,315,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN opened at $252.60 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $283.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.61.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.