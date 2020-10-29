Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after acquiring an additional 857,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,716,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,018,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,337 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,265,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 928,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,022 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86.

