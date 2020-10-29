Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

IGSB stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57.

