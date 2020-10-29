Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,262,000 after buying an additional 3,286,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,795,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,035,000 after buying an additional 1,459,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,554,000 after buying an additional 1,480,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12.

