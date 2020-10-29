Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

