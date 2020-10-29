Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of SO stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

