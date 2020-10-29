Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,033.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

