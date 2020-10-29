Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the third quarter valued at $222,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 47.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

