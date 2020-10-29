Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $267.67 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.