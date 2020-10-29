Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 783 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6,767.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,458,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,328,000 after acquiring an additional 349,322 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,396.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290,617 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,094,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,692,000 after acquiring an additional 287,974 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth $33,791,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $118.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.27. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

