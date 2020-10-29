Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 212 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $160.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

