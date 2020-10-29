Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

