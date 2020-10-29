Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $327.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.59 and a 200 day moving average of $319.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

