Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,510 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

