Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,269 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 29.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 372,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Microchip Technology by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $116.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

