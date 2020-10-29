Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,255 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

