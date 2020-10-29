Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

BXRX opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

