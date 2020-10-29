Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price target on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

ABX opened at C$34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.82. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.57.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total value of C$1,006,225.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,796.58. Also, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total value of C$384,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,671,575.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

