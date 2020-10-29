Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of UBS Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.