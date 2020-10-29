Barclays Cuts GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Price Target to $66.00

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a reduce rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.86.

NYSE GSX opened at $69.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.25 and a beta of -0.44. GSX Techedu has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,161 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $110,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 143,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in GSX Techedu by 159.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 266,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth about $17,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

