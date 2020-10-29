Barclays Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 350 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 308.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 360.23. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88). The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.