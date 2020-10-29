Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of BANR opened at $35.96 on Monday. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

