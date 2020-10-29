BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Raised to Buy at Santander

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BKNIY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BANKINTER S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BANKINTER S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale cut BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of BKNIY opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BANKINTER S A/S has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

