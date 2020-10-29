Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 443,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 89.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 207,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

