Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Barbara J. Tanabe Buys 1,475 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.