Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Bancolombia by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,753,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bancolombia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bancolombia by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 810,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 82,653 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 613,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 259,433 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

